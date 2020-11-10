Qt 6.0 Beta 4 Released
10 November 2020
For those on the Qt 5.12 LTS series the Qt 5.12.10 point release is out today with 30 new bug fixes. But for those looking ahead to Qt 6 also out today is Qt 6.0 Beta 4.

Qt 5.12.10 details can be found on Qt.io. Among the changes for this latest point release are various error fixes, a possible heap corruption scenario, an issue with GIFs not playing in some Qt applications, inconsistent XPM handling, and other problems.

Meanwhile for looking ahead there is also Qt 6.0 Beta 4 as the newest development release of the Qt6 tool-kit. This new beta has many fixes throughout, various CMake build system adjustments, documentation improvements, and other fixes/corrections to the massive code-base for this multi-platform toolkit.

As it stands now Qt 6.0 is still aiming for release in December. If all goes well the Qt 6.0 release candidate could be out as soon as next week and the official release around the start of December. But as there has been some delays in the release process earlier on, it's not clear if those dates will be met but at least it's looking like Qt 6.0.0 should still be able to ship in 2020.

Qt 6.0 brings many Quick 3D improvements and other graphics stack changes, a package manager for extra libraries, next-generation QML support, tooling improvements, host/platform updates, and more.

Qt 6.0 does drop Qt Script and also removes Qt Multimedia / Qt Bluetooth / Qt Virtual-Keyboard modules until a later Qt6 version.
