Qt 6.0 Alpha Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 6 October 2020 at 08:38 AM EDT. Add A Comment
QT --
Even with the tumultuous year due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Qt Company is still on track for delivering the Qt 6.0 toolkit release before year's end.

Qt 6.0 Alpha was released today which is coming about one month behind schedule for their original release plan. But to get closer to releasing on target around the start of December, they do have plans for delivering the Qt 6.0 Beta around mid-October rather than waiting three weeks that was part of their original plan.

Originally Qt 6.0 aimed to ship on 1 December but that is now more difficult given their alpha delay but at the moment it's still looking like they will ship in December unless they run into issues with the later beta versions coming out timely or the release candidate. The delay in Qt 6.0 Alpha was due to bugs.

Qt 6.0 is bringing various host/target changes, drops Qt Script, temporarily removes Qt Multimedia/Bluetooth/Virtual-Keyboard modules until later Qt6 releases, a major overhaul to their graphics architecture to better support Vulkan and other modern graphics APIs, 3D improvements, next-generation QML, various tooling improvements, and more.

But going from Qt5 to Qt6 is much less breakage and changes compared to the prior Qt4 to Qt5 transition. Qt 6 adoption also likely won't pick up until well into 2021 or even 2022 with the first long-term support release not being until Qt 6.2 LTS in late 2021 and several modules not being ported for Qt 6.0.

Qt 6.0 Alpha details can be found via the Qt.io blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
Qbs 1.17 Released With This Build System Still Alive
Qt 6.0 Development Host/Target Changes Announced
Qt 5.15.1 Released With 400+ Bug Fixes
Qt 6.0 Now Under Feature Freeze
Qt Creator 4.13 Release Brings Initial Meson Support, Updates C++ Code Model
Qt Creator 4.13 RC Released With Initial Meson Integration, Updated C++ Code Model
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Developers Try Again To Upstream Motorola 68000 Series Support In LLVM
Mesa Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Rust Graphics Driver Code
Steam On Linux Ticks Closer To 1.0%, AMD CPUs Now Power A Third Of Linux Gaming Systems
KDE Begins Landing "Breeze Evolution" Refresh For Default Theme
NetBSD Changes Its Default X11 Window Manager After Two Decades
Fedora 33 Beta Released With Big Changes From LTO To Btrfs
RADV's ACO Back-End Can Be A Massive Win For Vulkan Compute - Not Just Gaming
The Failed OUYA Game Console Seeing Work For Mainline Linux Kernel Support