Qt's Development Branch To Begin Forming Qt 6

Following the feature freeze and code branching for Qt 5.14, the Qt "Dev" branch will likely be shifting immediately to Qt 6 development. A Qt 5.15 release is still expected to happen before Qt 6.0, but that 5.15 milestone will likely just be a polished release derived from Qt 5.14.
Lars Knoll laid out the proposal this week to use their development branch for working on Qt 6 immediately following the Qt 5.14 branching. Qt 5.15 will likely be based on the Qt 5.14 branch directly with it expected to be a smaller release just polishing things up and fixing bugs to close out new Qt 5 releases.
There has already been a work-in-progress Qt6 branch but this change is about moving development now formally into their development branch, per this mailing list thread.
Qt 6.0 development is heating up with Lars recently outlining as well his technical vision for Qt6.
Qt6 is expected to be released in late 2020 as an evolutionary advancement over Qt5 with less breakage compared to the Qt4 to Qt5 transition.
Add A Comment