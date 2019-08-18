Qt's Development Branch To Begin Forming Qt 6
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 18 August 2019 at 07:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
QT --
Following the feature freeze and code branching for Qt 5.14, the Qt "Dev" branch will likely be shifting immediately to Qt 6 development. A Qt 5.15 release is still expected to happen before Qt 6.0, but that 5.15 milestone will likely just be a polished release derived from Qt 5.14.

Lars Knoll laid out the proposal this week to use their development branch for working on Qt 6 immediately following the Qt 5.14 branching. Qt 5.15 will likely be based on the Qt 5.14 branch directly with it expected to be a smaller release just polishing things up and fixing bugs to close out new Qt 5 releases.

There has already been a work-in-progress Qt6 branch but this change is about moving development now formally into their development branch, per this mailing list thread.

Qt 6.0 development is heating up with Lars recently outlining as well his technical vision for Qt6.

Qt6 is expected to be released in late 2020 as an evolutionary advancement over Qt5 with less breakage compared to the Qt4 to Qt5 transition.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Qt News
The Qt Company Announces Its New High-Level 3D API - Qt Quick 3D
Qt PDF Being Discussed For Qt 5.14
Lars Knoll Shares His Technical Vision For The Qt 6 Tool-Kit
Qt Creator 4.10 RC Available With Support For Pinning Files, UI Improvements
Qt 3D Studio 2.4 Released With Massive Performance Boost - By Switching Away From Qt 3D
Qt Creator 4.10 Beta Allows Pinning Files, Support For Boost Tests
Popular News This Week
Building The Default x86_64 Linux Kernel In Just 16 Seconds
Intel's Linux Graphics Driver Developers Discover 3~20% Boost For Current-Gen Hardware
AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Playing Nicely With Latest Linux Distros Following BIOS Updates
Xfce 4.14 Desktop Officially Released
Fedora Developers Discuss Ways To Improve Linux Interactivity In Low-Memory Situations
AMD Sends Out Initial Linux Driver Support For "Renoir" APUs