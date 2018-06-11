Qt 5.9.6 + Qt Creator 4.6.2 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 11 June 2018 at 08:27 AM EDT. Add A Comment
QT --
For those making use of the Qt 5.9 long-term support series, Qt 5.9.6 was outed today by The Qt Company.

Qt 5.9.6 ships with various bug fixes/improvements, including a new addition of binary installers for QNX7. Qt 5.9 had already supported QNX 7, but was only shipping binaries for QNX 6.6.

Qt 5.9.6 has 33 known bug fixes while close to 200 overall changes over Qt 5.9.5. More details on Qt 5.9.6 via today's release announcement.

Qt Creator 4.6.2 is also out as the latest bug-fix release for this Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Qt News
Qt Creator 4.7 Enters Beta, Uses Clang Code Model By Default
Qt 5.12 To Support Vulkan On macOS Via MoltenVK
The Many Wayland Improvements In Qt 5.11
LXQt 0.13 Released With More Improvements For This Lightweight Qt Desktop
Qt 5.11 Released With A Big Arsenal Of Updates
Qt 5.11 RC2 Released With The Final Expected Next Week
Popular News This Week
Apple Deprecates OpenGL & OpenCL
ReactOS Is Finally Able To Build Itself
Microsoft Has Reportedly Reached A Deal To Acquire GitHub
Hygon Dhyana: Chinese x86 Server CPUs Based On AMD Zen
Plenty Of Sound Changes To Be Heard With Linux 4.18
The Most Affordable & Open-Source POWER9 System To Date Can Now Be Pre-Ordered