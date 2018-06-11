For those making use of the Qt 5.9 long-term support series, Qt 5.9.6 was outed today by The Qt Company.
Qt 5.9.6 ships with various bug fixes/improvements, including a new addition of binary installers for QNX7. Qt 5.9 had already supported QNX 7, but was only shipping binaries for QNX 6.6.
Qt 5.9.6 has 33 known bug fixes while close to 200 overall changes over Qt 5.9.5. More details on Qt 5.9.6 via today's release announcement.
Qt Creator 4.6.2 is also out as the latest bug-fix release for this Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment.
