Qt 5.9.5 Released With 100+ Bug Fixes, ~450 Changes
12 April 2018
With Qt 5.9 being a Long-Term Support series, The Qt Company continues working it into better shape and the latest refinement to it is now available in the form of Qt 5.9.5.

Qt 5.9.4 came in January with around 200 bug fixes while out today is the Qt 5.9.5 point release that has around 450 changes in total, amounting to about 100 bug fixes.

Qt 5.9 LTS has also now entered its "strict" phase where only important bug fixes and significant performance fixes will be the focus for maintenance updates moving forward. Additionally, the time between 5.9 LTS updates will be slowing down. Meanwhile for those most interested in the newest and shiniest features, Qt 5.11 is shaping up to be released by the end of May.

More details on Qt 5.9.5 via the Qt Company blog.
