Qt 5.9.5 Doubles Qt Quick Performance On 64-bit ARM, 18x JavaScript Improvement
24 April 2018
The Qt Company had been working on performance improvements for 64-bit ARM (AArch64) as part of the Qt 5.9 LTS cycle and continuing through with the ongoing long-term support point releases, and that work is paying off.

Qt's Tuukka Turunen has shared today that as of the recently released Qt 5.9.5 that came earlier this month, on 64-bit ARMv8 the Qt Quick performance has improved by 2x compared to the older Qt 5.6.3 LTS release. Even more profound, the JavaScript performance is 18x faster with Qt 5.9.5 over that same older LTS branch.

These Qt Quick performance tests were done on AArch64 hardware running embedded Linux with QML Bench and V8 Bench.

Making things more exciting, the upcoming Qt 5.11 (non-LTS) is about 20% faster already than the Qt 5.9 branch. Qt 5.11 should be released at the end of May. Qt 5.12 meanwhile will be the next LTS branch due out late in 2018 and will likely contain even more performance optimizations.

More details on this Qt performance tuning work for embedded devices can be found via the Qt.io blog.
