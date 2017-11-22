Qt 5.9.3 Released With Fixes & Performance Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 22 November 2017 at 09:49 AM EST. Add A Comment
QT --
The Qt Company has issued Qt 5.9.3 as the latest tool-kit update in the Qt 5.9 Long-Term Support series.

As is standard practice for Qt point releases, no new functionality is presented by Qt 5.9.3 but there are bug fixes and performance improvements. There are more than 100 bug fixes for this latest update and more than 500 changes in total since Qt 5.9.2. There are also security fixes, noted are two vulnerabilities being addressed for Qt on Android.

The other fixes in Qt 5.9.3 range from memory leaks being plugged to crashes, segmentation faults, and QML regressions.

More details on Qt 5.9.3 can be found via this morning's announcement.

Also out today is the Qt Creator 4.5 RC.

Meanwhile, Qt 5.9.4 should be coming early next year and for those not sticking to the LTS releases, Qt 5.10 should be released in the next few weeks. Qt 5.10 had been scheduled to be released at the end of the month, but with the release candidate not out yet and days behind schedule, the v5.10.0 debut will likely slip into December.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Qt News
Qt 5.10 Reaches Its Second Beta Milestone
Qt Creator 4.5 Beta Arrives With Few Changes
NVIDIA-Donated Qt 3D Studio Now Available In Pre-Release Form
Qt 5.10 Beta Released
Qt 5.9.2 Released With Bug Fixes
A New Project To Let You Run Qt Apps With GTK+ Windowing System Integration
Popular News
Linux 4.15 Is A Huge Update For Both AMD CPU & Radeon GPU Owners
AMDGPU DC Code Lands For Linux 4.15 Kernel
Intel Planning To End Legacy BIOS Support By 2020
The Big Changes So Far For The Linux 4.15 Kernel - Half Million New Lines Of Code So Far
XFS For Linux 4.15 Brings "Great Scads of New Stuff"
AMDGPU DC Pull Request Submitted For Linux 4.15 Kernel - 132,395 Lines Of Code