The Qt Company has issued Qt 5.9.3 as the latest tool-kit update in the Qt 5.9 Long-Term Support series.
As is standard practice for Qt point releases, no new functionality is presented by Qt 5.9.3 but there are bug fixes and performance improvements. There are more than 100 bug fixes for this latest update and more than 500 changes in total since Qt 5.9.2. There are also security fixes, noted are two vulnerabilities being addressed for Qt on Android.
The other fixes in Qt 5.9.3 range from memory leaks being plugged to crashes, segmentation faults, and QML regressions.
More details on Qt 5.9.3 can be found via this morning's announcement.
Also out today is the Qt Creator 4.5 RC.
Meanwhile, Qt 5.9.4 should be coming early next year and for those not sticking to the LTS releases, Qt 5.10 should be released in the next few weeks. Qt 5.10 had been scheduled to be released at the end of the month, but with the release candidate not out yet and days behind schedule, the v5.10.0 debut will likely slip into December.
