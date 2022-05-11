Qt 5.15.4 LTS Release Now Available As Open-Source
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 11 May 2022 at 07:55 AM EDT. Add A Comment
QT --
Back in March marked the release of Qt 5.15.3 as open-source, one year after it was released to commercial customers of The Qt Company. Today a similar Qt 5.15.4 open-source release is now available, one year after its commercial release.

The Qt Company this morning announced Qt 5.15.4 LTS as open-source following the same year-long period of it just being available to paying Qt customers. The code is now freely available via download.qt.io.

The release notes outline the dozens of bug fixes found in Qt 5.15.4.

Qt 5.15.9 LTS meanwhile is the newest 5.15 long-term support release, issued last month, which we'll then see catch up as publicly available open-source code next year. Qt 6.3 meanwhile is the latest upstream open-source Qt6 tool-kit release as of April.
Add A Comment
Related News
Qt 6.3 Released With Improved Wayland Support, Qt Language Server Module
Qt 6.3 To Boast Improved Wayland Integration, Easily Allows Custom Shell Extensions
Qt 5.15 LTS Support Extended An Additional Two Years - For Their Paying Subscribers
The Qt Company Planning For Many Qt6 Enhancements This Year
Commercial-Only Qt 5.15.3 LTS Now Released As Open-Source
KDAB Launches CXX-Qt To Provide Safe Rust Language Bindings For Qt
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust Code Updated For The Linux Kernel - Networking & Async Support Started
Steam On Linux Gaming Usage Grew In April
System76 Releases v1.1 Scheduler For Optimizing Linux Desktop/Laptop Responsiveness
Fedora Linux 36 Being Released Next Week
Fedora 36 Is A Terrific Release Especially For Linux Enthusiasts, Power Users
Mozilla Firefox 100 Now Available With Various Improvements
Intel Has A Solution For Hot Linux Laptops Draining The Battery While Trying To Sleep
Apple M1 NVMe Support Slated For Linux 5.19