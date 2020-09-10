Polishing up Qt 5.15 since its May release is now Qt 5.15.1 as the first point release in this last Qt5 series ahead of Qt 6.0 later this year.
Qt 5.15.1 is squarely focused on shipping bug fixes for the Qt 5.15 LTS series. In the past few months more than 400 bugs have been fixed for Qt 5.15.1.
Qt 5.15.1 brings many fixes throughout the wide spectrum of Qt components. The complete list of fixes can be found here. One notable fix on the QtWayland front is adding the QT_WAYLAND_FORCE_NONBLOCKING_SWAP_SUPPORT environment variable if the EGL driver supports non-blocking eglSwapBuffers for helping situations where experiencing applications freezing while waiting for buffer swaps.
More details on today's Qt 5.15.1 release via Qt.io.
The Qt Company also today released Qt Design Studio 1.6 with Qt Quick 3D effects improvements, various editor improvements, improved bridges for interfacing with other design programs, and more.
