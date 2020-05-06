Qt 5.15 Hits Release Candidate In Hopes Of Shipping Later This Month
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 6 May 2020 at 07:25 AM EDT. 2 Comments
QT --
Qt 5.15 is aiming to ship in approximately two weeks time while the first release candidate was issued today as one of the last opportunities for testing this forthcoming release.

Jani Heikkinen of The Qt Company just announced the availability of Qt 5.15.0 RC1. They are looking for last minute testing and to report any blocker bugs. They hope to ship around 19 May while acknowledging that Qt 5.15.1 will come soon afterwards for collecting any fixes not making it into this forthcoming release.

Qt 5.15 is to be the last big update before Qt 6.0 that in turn will hopefully ship before the end of the calendar year. Qt 5.15 has lots of changes on the graphics front, including the isolating its OpenGL renderer to a plug-in and experimental support for Vulkan with its Wayland platform code. Qt's embedded EGLFS layer also has support for Vulkan via the VK_KHR_display extension. Qt 5.15 additionally is bringing greater multi-threading within QImage scaling/conversion methods, support for rendering to multiple surfaces with Qt Multimedia, qmlformat to format QML code according to the QML coding guidelines, support for the nullish coalescing operator with QML, an updated Qt WebEngine, native file dialog support on Android, and a lot more.
2 Comments
Related News
Qt 6.0 Gets A Release Date With An Initial Release Schedule Published
LXQt 0.15 Released As First Big Update To This Lightweight Qt Desktop In A Year
Qt Developers Discuss Theoretical Clang-Based Tool For Porting Qt5 Code To Qt6
Qt Creator 4.12 Released For Improving Qt/C++ Development
More Open-Source Participants Are Backing A Possible Fork Of Qt
The Qt Company Provides A Brief Comment On Open-Source
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Thanks Oracle! New Patches Pending Can Reduce Linux Boot Times Up To ~49%
Linux 5.5 vs. 5.6 vs. 5.7 Kernel Benchmarks With The Intel Core i9 10980XE
Raspberry Pi Announces The $50 High Quality Camera
NVIDIA Gets Into Open-Source Hardware With A Ventilator Design
Valve Updates Steam Survey Data For April With A Slight Linux Increase
QEMU 5.0 Released For This Important Open-Source Emulator For Linux Virtualization
Enlightenment 0.24 Alpha Released For This X11 Window Manager / Wayland Compositor
The Godot Game Engine's Vulkan Support Is Getting In Increasingly Great Shape