Qt 5.15 is aiming to ship in approximately two weeks time while the first release candidate was issued today as one of the last opportunities for testing this forthcoming release.
Jani Heikkinen of The Qt Company just announced the availability of Qt 5.15.0 RC1. They are looking for last minute testing and to report any blocker bugs. They hope to ship around 19 May while acknowledging that Qt 5.15.1 will come soon afterwards for collecting any fixes not making it into this forthcoming release.
Qt 5.15 is to be the last big update before Qt 6.0 that in turn will hopefully ship before the end of the calendar year. Qt 5.15 has lots of changes on the graphics front, including the isolating its OpenGL renderer to a plug-in and experimental support for Vulkan with its Wayland platform code. Qt's embedded EGLFS layer also has support for Vulkan via the VK_KHR_display extension. Qt 5.15 additionally is bringing greater multi-threading within QImage scaling/conversion methods, support for rendering to multiple surfaces with Qt Multimedia, qmlformat to format QML code according to the QML coding guidelines, support for the nullish coalescing operator with QML, an updated Qt WebEngine, native file dialog support on Android, and a lot more.
