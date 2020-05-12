Qt 5.15 is aiming to release next week while today marks the availability of the toolkit's second release candidate.
Qt 5.15 RC2 is out as a last-minute test release. Since the prior Qt 5.15 release candidate are just some install fixes, updating of Chromium, updating MapBox-GL, and some other last minute fixes.
In today's RC2 announcement, The Qt Company's Jani Heikkinen confirmed they are still planning to release next Tuesday, 19 May.
Qt 5.15 LTS is the last major release of the Qt5 series with Qt 6.0 slated to ship before year's end. Qt 5.15 has many graphics improvements, including the isolating its OpenGL renderer to a plug-in and experimental support for Vulkan with its Wayland platform code. Qt's embedded EGLFS layer also has support for Vulkan via the VK_KHR_display extension. Qt 5.15 additionally is bringing greater multi-threading within QImage scaling/conversion methods, support for rendering to multiple surfaces with Qt Multimedia, qmlformat to format QML code according to the QML coding guidelines, support for the nullish coalescing operator with QML, an updated Qt WebEngine, native file dialog support on Android, and a lot more.
More details on the Qt 5.15 features via the Qt Wiki. Look for the stable release next week if all goes well and a Qt 5.15.1 first point release is expected to come shortly afterwards for addressing any early fallout.
Add A Comment