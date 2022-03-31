Qt 5.15 LTS Support Extended An Additional Two Years - For Their Paying Subscribers
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 31 March 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT. 1 Comment
QT --
The Qt Company announced they will be maintaining the Qt 5.15 long-term support (LTS) code-base by an additional two years.

The Qt 5.15 LTS period had planned to end in May 2023 but with many still relying on Qt5 with not porting yet to Qt6, The Qt Company has decided to extend the lifetime for Qt 5.15.

The plan now is to maintain Qt 5.15 LTS through May 2025. However, that extra two years of support will continue to be restricted to those that are paying Qt Subscription License customers. Active license holders will have at least two extra Qt 5.15 point releases through 2025.

For those making use of Qt open-source and not a Qt Company customer, they have been started the commercial point release code drops after a one year period after its initial customer introduction.

More details on the Qt blog.
1 Comment
Related News
The Qt Company Planning For Many Qt6 Enhancements This Year
Commercial-Only Qt 5.15.3 LTS Now Released As Open-Source
KDAB Launches CXX-Qt To Provide Safe Rust Language Bindings For Qt
Qt 6.3 Beta Published With Wayland Improvements, New Features
Qt Announces Changes To Simplify Its Commercial Licensing
Qt Launches Digital Advertising Platform To Integrate Ads Into App UIs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Has A Problem With Linux Server Reboots Too Slow Due To Too Many NVMe Drives
GNOME 42 Released With Many Improvements From Wayland To GTK4 Porting
MGLRU Could Land In Linux 5.19 For Improving Performance - Especially Low RAM Situations
AMD Making It Easier To Switch To Their New P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Driver
Improved Arch Linux Installer Experience Being Readied With Archinstall 2.4-RC1
The Switch Has Been Made From C89 To C11/GNU11 With Linux 5.18
DXVK 1.10.1 Released With Initial Support For Shared Resources, Game Fixes
libdisplay-info Started To Address The Wayland Fragmentation Around EDID/DisplayID