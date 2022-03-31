Qt 5.15 LTS Support Extended An Additional Two Years - For Their Paying Subscribers

The Qt Company announced they will be maintaining the Qt 5.15 long-term support (LTS) code-base by an additional two years.
The Qt 5.15 LTS period had planned to end in May 2023 but with many still relying on Qt5 with not porting yet to Qt6, The Qt Company has decided to extend the lifetime for Qt 5.15.
The plan now is to maintain Qt 5.15 LTS through May 2025. However, that extra two years of support will continue to be restricted to those that are paying Qt Subscription License customers. Active license holders will have at least two extra Qt 5.15 point releases through 2025.
For those making use of Qt open-source and not a Qt Company customer, they have been started the commercial point release code drops after a one year period after its initial customer introduction.
More details on the Qt blog.
