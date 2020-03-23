The second beta of the forthcoming Qt 5.15 tool-kit is now available for testing.
Qt 5.15 is the last big update before Qt 6.0 that in turn will hopefully ship around November. Qt 5.15 on the graphics front has been working on improved Qt 3D profiling as well as isolating its OpenGL renderer to a plug-in. Also significant on the graphics front is Qt 5.15 having experimental support for Vulkan with its Wayland platform code. Qt's embedded EGLFS layer also has support for Vulkan via the VK_KHR_display extension.
Other Qt 5.15 changes include greater multi-threading within QImage scaling/conversion methods, support for rendering to multiple surfaces with Qt Multimedia, qmlformat to format QML code according to the QML coding guidelines, support for the nullish coalescing operator with QML, an updated Qt WebEngine, native file dialog support on Android, and various other enhancements to this cross-platform toolkit.
The brief Qt 5.15 Beta 2 announcement can be found on the Qt mailing list.
Qt 5.15 is running just a week or so behind schedule at this point but if all goes well there will be another beta in early April. By the end of April, Qt 5.15 should be through its betas and onto a release candidate. Qt 5.15.0 stable should be out by mid to late May barring any significant delays.
