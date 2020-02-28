Qt 5.15 Reaches Beta
The Qt Company has released their first beta of the forthcoming Qt 5.15 tool-kit.

Out today is the first of several betas until the release candidate phase is ready, which the company hopes will be ready by late April, and the stable release in turn in May.

The brief Qt 5.15 beta announcement can be read on qt.io.

Qt 5.15 delivers on improved profiling support to Qt 3D, isolating the OpenGL renderer to a plug-in, various core changes, QColorSpace improvements, a wide variety of QML improvements, improved table support with Qt Quick Controls 2, updating Qt WebEngine, QDoc generation support for DocBook, and a new Qt PDF module, among other changes ahead of Qt6 getting into serious development.
