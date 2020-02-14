Qt 5.15 Alpha Released With Various Improvements To Qt 3D, QML, Core, New Qt PDF Module
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 14 February 2020 at 07:32 AM EST.
After recently ending feature development on Qt 5.15, the alpha release of this forthcoming tool-kit is now available.

Qt 5.15 Alpha is the first tagged snapshot ahead of the Qt 5.15 stable release expected around mid-November. Qt 5.15 brings improved profiling support to Qt 3D, isolating the OpenGL renderer to a plug-in, various core changes, QColorSpace improvements, a wide variety of QML improvements, improved table support with Qt Quick Controls 2, updating Qt WebEngine, QDoc generation support for DocBook, a new Qt PDF module, and other changes outlined on their Wiki.

Qt 5.15 will be their first major release following various changes enacted by The Qt Company moving forward -- this includes Qt 5.15 being an LTS release where future point releases may be restricted to commercial customers.

More details on this morning's Qt 5.15 Alpha release via Qt.io. Following this alpha, a Qt 5.15 beta is expected in the few weeks followed by a few more and ideally seeing a release candidate before the end of April. If all goes well Qt 5.15.0 will be out around 15 May. Qt 6.0 meanwhile could come before the end of 2020 if all goes well.
