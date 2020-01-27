Following last month's release of the big Qt 5.14 tool-kit, Qt 5.14.1 is out this morning as the first point release.
Qt 5.14.1 is shipping with around 220 known bug fixes. Among those many bug fixes are several security fixes, including for the likes of Qt WebEngine, Qt's copy of SQLite, and other components.
There is also a security fix for Qt core itself over it trying to load libraries from the current working directory path and that could lead to inadvertently loading unintended or perhaps malicious libraries. Qt 5.14.1 corrects the library loading behavior to address this CVE-2020-0570 issue.
More details on Qt 5.14.1 via the Qt blog.
Qt 5.15 as the next Qt5 feature release is planning to start its feature freeze already this week followed by an alpha, a beta at the end of February, and to make it to the official Qt 5.15.0 release ideally in early May. Qt 5.15 is being worked on while Qt developers are already hard at work on planning changes around Qt 6 that should ideally be out before the end of the calendar year.
