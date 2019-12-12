After being delayed from last month, Qt 5.14 is shipping today as the newest Qt5 tool-kit release while developers become increasingly focused on next year's Qt 6.0 end-of-year release and Qt 5.15 in the spring that will serve as an LTS release and the last hurrah for Qt5.
Qt 5.14 brings in tow a graphics API independent scenegraph renderer that will continue to be worked on for Qt 6.0 and important for Qt on Vulkan, ongoing HiDPI improvements for dealing with today's high pixel density displays, improvements to Qt 3D threading and other Qt Quick 3D work, support for GStreamer OpenGL with Qt Multimedia, the introduction of the Qt Quick Timeline, an updated Qt WebEngine and all the latest goodies there from Chromium, Qt for Automation updates, and much more as outlined on the Qt Wiki.
More details on today's Qt 5.14 release can be found via the release announcement on Qt.io. Also out today is Qt Creator 4.11 as the Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment.
