While missing the original release target of the end of November, The Qt Company is buttoning up Qt 5.14 for debut next week. Today, however, marks the release candidate availability for those wanting to test out this forthcoming Qt5 release prior to more of the development efforts shifting to Qt 6.0.
Qt 5.14 is quite an exciting release with adding a graphics API independent scenegraph renderer that will continue to be built on for Qt6, ongoing HiDPI improvements, improvements to Qt 3D threading, support for GStreamer OpenGL with Qt Multimedia, the introduction of the Qt Quick Timeline, an updated Qt WebEngine, Qt for Automation updates, and much more as outlined on the Qt Wiki.
Today's Qt 5.14 RC can be fetched from the Qt mailing list.
Assuming the blocker bugs get cleared over the next few days, Qt 5.14.0 is due for release on 12 December.
1 Comment