Qt 5.14 Is Bringing Significantly Better HiDPI Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 13 September 2019 at 12:10 PM EDT. 5 Comments
QT --
Besides KDE seeing its own HiDPI improvements like fractional scaling on Wayland recently landing, the Qt5 tool-kit is seeing more HiDPI improvements on its end too.

With Qt 5.14 that is slated to be released before year's end there will be better HiDPI support for dealing with today's modern high pixel density displays. Some of the Qt 5.14 HiDPI improvements include support for fractional device pixel ratios, supporting per-screen DPIs more throughout the tool-kit, configuration API clean-ups, platform plug-in additions, an API for setting the rounding policy for the scaling factor, and expanding the supported environment variables for testing the functionality.

Those interested in the Qt 5.14 HiDPI improvements coming in time for Christmas can find the details on the Qt mailing list.

Qt 5.14 has also been seeing improvements made to Qt 3D including an overhaul to its threading architecture, Qt GUI supporting color-spaces for images, Qt Multimedia now supports the GStreamer OpenGL plug-in, the graphics API independent scenegraph renderer or Qt Quick is in experimental form (including Qt Quick on top of Vulkan!), Wayland improvements, updatd Qt WebEngine, and much more. Come this time next year though all the talk will be about Qt 6.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Qt News
Qt 5.13.1 Has ~500 Bug Fixes While Qt Creator 4.10 Released
The Qt Company Is Now Working On Qt For Microcontrollers
Qt 6 Will Bring Improvements To The Toolkit's Python Support
Qt's Development Branch To Begin Forming Qt 6
The Qt Company Announces Its New High-Level 3D API - Qt Quick 3D
Qt PDF Being Discussed For Qt 5.14
Popular News This Week
How Intel's Clear Linux Team Cut The Kernel Boot Time From 3 Seconds To 300 ms
Intel's Open-Source VP9 Video Encoder Just Scored A Massive ~3x Performance Boost
Facebook Engineer Proposing New Slab Memory Controller For Linux - Saves Lots Of RAM
Visual Studio Code Has Surprisingly Huge Linux Use & Other Developer Metrics
Microsoft Teams Is Coming To Linux
Librem 5 Will Begin Shipping In The Weeks Ahead, But Varying Quality Over Months Ahead