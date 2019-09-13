Besides KDE seeing its own HiDPI improvements like fractional scaling on Wayland recently landing, the Qt5 tool-kit is seeing more HiDPI improvements on its end too.
With Qt 5.14 that is slated to be released before year's end there will be better HiDPI support for dealing with today's modern high pixel density displays. Some of the Qt 5.14 HiDPI improvements include support for fractional device pixel ratios, supporting per-screen DPIs more throughout the tool-kit, configuration API clean-ups, platform plug-in additions, an API for setting the rounding policy for the scaling factor, and expanding the supported environment variables for testing the functionality.
Those interested in the Qt 5.14 HiDPI improvements coming in time for Christmas can find the details on the Qt mailing list.
Qt 5.14 has also been seeing improvements made to Qt 3D including an overhaul to its threading architecture, Qt GUI supporting color-spaces for images, Qt Multimedia now supports the GStreamer OpenGL plug-in, the graphics API independent scenegraph renderer or Qt Quick is in experimental form (including Qt Quick on top of Vulkan!), Wayland improvements, updatd Qt WebEngine, and much more. Come this time next year though all the talk will be about Qt 6.
