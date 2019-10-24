The second beta of the forthcoming Qt 5.14 is now available for testing ahead of this Qt5 tool-kit update before more attention turns to focusing on Qt 6.0 for release around this time next year.
Qt 5.14 went into beta earlier this month while now a second beta is ready with the latest fixes and improvements for new functionality. Qt 5.14 Beta 2 is running just a few days behind schedule while the release cycle is currently about one month behind schedule due to a belated alpha release. Qt Company developers hope to be able to ship Qt 5.14.0 around the end of November but due to a few weeks behind schedule, it's not clear at this point if they will be able to realize that goal.
Qt 5.14 is a big six-month update with introducing the start of a graphics API independent scenegraph renderer to be improved upon with Qt6 (includes Vulkan support and more), better HiDPI handling, an overhaul to Qt 3D threading, Qt Multimedia now supports GStreamer OpenGL, Qt Quick Timeline is new, and many other changes.
Qt 5.14 Beta 2 details can be found on the mailing list. The Qt Wiki covers all the notable changes for this forthcoming tool-kit update.
Following Qt 5.14, a Qt 5.15 update is expected in the spring but that will likely be a relatively minor update likely focusing on bug fixes and deprecating changes for Qt6. If all goes well Qt 6.0 will make its debut before the end of 2020.
Add A Comment