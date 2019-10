The second beta of the forthcoming Qt 5.14 is now available for testing ahead of this Qt5 tool-kit update before more attention turns to focusing on Qt 6.0 for release around this time next year.Qt 5.14 went into beta earlier this month while now a second beta is ready with the latest fixes and improvements for new functionality. Qt 5.14 Beta 2 is running just a few days behind schedule while the release cycle is currently about one month behind schedule due to a belated alpha release. Qt Company developers hope to be able to ship Qt 5.14.0 around the end of November but due to a few weeks behind schedule, it's not clear at this point if they will be able to realize that goal.Qt 5.14 is a big six-month update with introducing the start of a graphics API independent scenegraph renderer to be improved upon with Qt6 (includes Vulkan support and more), better HiDPI handling , an overhaul to Qt 3D threading, Qt Multimedia now supports GStreamer OpenGL, Qt Quick Timeline is new, and many other changes.Qt 5.14 Beta 2 details can be found on the mailing list . The Qt Wiki covers all the notable changes for this forthcoming tool-kit update.Following Qt 5.14, a Qt 5.15 update is expected in the spring but that will likely be a relatively minor update likely focusing on bug fixes and deprecating changes for Qt6. If all goes well Qt 6.0 will make its debut before the end of 2020.