Qt 5.14 Hits Alpha With Major Renderer Work, Better HiDPI Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 25 September 2019 at 06:53 AM EDT. Add A Comment
The Qt Company has announced the availability of the Qt 5.14 Alpha release ahead of this half-year tool-kit update due out before year's end. Qt 5.14 is also the second to the last in the Qt5 series with an increasing amount of work shifting to Qt6 that is expected to debut towards the end of 2020.

Among the changes coming with Qt 5.14 are:

- Qt Quick is seeing its first work on the graphics API independent scenegraph renderer. In addition to OpenGL, this renderer supports Vulkan, Metal, and Direct3D 11. The Vulkan support is certainly exciting and will mature with Qt6.

- Better HiDPI support within Qt GUI and other HiDPI improvements throughout.

- Qt 3D seeing a threading architecture overhaul.

- Qt Multimedia now supports the GSteamer OpenGL plug-in.

- Qt Network can now provide network connectivity monitoring.

- Updated Qt WebEngine against Chromium 77.

- Qt Quick Timeline is new to Qt 5.14.

Details on today's Qt 5.14 Alpha via qt.io/blog. If all goes well, Qt 5.14.0 will be out around the end of November.
