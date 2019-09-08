This week marked the release of Qt 5.13.1 as the first point release to this tool-kit series along with Qt Creator 4.10 as the newest version of this Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment.
Qt 5.13.1 came out on Thursday with around 500 bug fixes. While Qt 5.13 is the newest stable series, the relevant fixes will also be back-ported to Qt 5.12 since that is the current Long Term Support (LTS) stable series. There are many fixes inbound for Qt5 users so certainly be on the lookout for these point releases coming to your distributions.
Released as well was Qt Creator 4.10 that now allows for pinning files, better support for its Language Server Protocol (LSP) implementation, fixes to its QML reformatting support, and a variety of other developer enhancements.
Add A Comment