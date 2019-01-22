Qt 5.13 Slated To Deliver Many WebAssembly Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 22 January 2019 at 09:07 AM EST. 5 Comments
The Qt 5.12 release at the end of last year brought the Qt for WebAssembly Tech Preview to allow for Qt-based applications to run within web browsers via the sandboxed WASM technology. With the Qt 5.13 release coming out this spring, the WebAssembly support should be in much better shape.

The Qt Company is working towards officially supporting Qt for WebAssembly and over the next few months plan to make some notable improvements. Among the features planned are optional multi-threading support, system clipboard access, local file access, binary packages, and platform documentation.

Details on these WebAssembly target plans for the Qt 5.13 release can be found via this Qt mailing list thread.
