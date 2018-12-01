Qt 5.13 Gets Scheduled For A May Debut
1 December 2018
While Qt 5.12 isn't even out until next week, The Qt Company has already begun formulating their early plans around Qt 5.13.

A proposed schedule was volleyed this week for Qt 5.13 as the next release succeeding the imminent Qt 5.12 LTS release. For the most part there isn't any surprises with it just being another six-month update that puts it in the usual May release target.

The plan is to release Qt 5.13.0 on 21 May and for that to happen the feature freeze and branching will be at the start of February followed by the alpha release, the beta release at the end of February, and the release candidate in early May.

The details can be found on the Qt mailing list.

The Qt Company has also been tossing around ideas for Qt 6.0 and the latest indications are that will be coming out in late 2020 while Qt 5.15 will likely be the last of the Qt5 series.
