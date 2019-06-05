Qt 5.13 Hits The Release Candidate Stage
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 5 June 2019 at 12:02 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Qt 5.13 will hopefully be released next week while for now a release candidate is available for testing.

On Tuesday the Qt 5.13 release candidate was outed as the hopeful final milestone before being able to release the Qt 5.13.0 tool-kit update, which is penciled in currently for 13 June barring any last minute problems.

Among the many new 5.13 features are glTF 2.0 import to Qt 3D support, new protocol support in the Qt Wayland Compositor, updating Qt WebEngine against Chromium 73, playback improvements in Qt Multimedia, native file dialog support for Qt on Android, and the Qt Lottie animation support is available as a technology preview.
