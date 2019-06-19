Qt 5.13 Released With glTF 2.0 Importing, Wayland Improvements, Lottie Animation Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 19 June 2019 at 07:28 AM EDT.
After being marred by delays the past several weeks, Qt 5.13 is shipping today as the latest major update to the Qt5 tool-kit and another step closer towards seeing Qt 6.0 around the end of 2020.

There are a lot of great improvements in terms of the Qt 5.13 features with now supporting glTF 2.0 assets for importing into Qt 3D, Lottie animation support now being natively supported, new protocol support within Qt Wayland's compositor, Qt WebEngine has been re-based to a newer version of Chromium, Qt Multimedia playback improvements, native file dialog support on Android, updates to the Qt Python API bindings, the WebAssembly support continues taking shape, and QtCoAp is a new module.

More details on today's Qt 5.13.0 release can be found via the Qt blog.

Qt 5.14 meanwhile is up next for release at the end of the year, Qt 5.15 for this time next year, and then potentially seeing Qt 6.0 by the end of 2020.
