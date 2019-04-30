The third beta of the Qt 5.13 tool-kit is now available for testing as the developers try to get this update ready to ship as stable in May.
Jani Heikkinen of The Qt Company announced this third beta today. A fourth beta is expected as they are still working to update from OpenSSL 1.0 to 1.1 this cycle. Following that, a release candidate will come once their blocker bugs are addressed. As of writing, there are just nine blocker bugs at present ranging from Android crashes to pulling in new Chrome patches to WebAssembly issues.
The developers are hopeful though they will be able to officially ship Qt 5.13 by the end of May, but as we've seen from past Qt5 releases, slips of a few weeks are certainly possible.
Qt 5.13 is bringing Lottie animation support, glTF 2.0 importing into Qt 3D, better WebAssembly support, updated Qt WebEngine, various Qt Wayland improvements, and other enhancements for this half-year update to the Qt5 tool-kit. Qt6 meanwhile is concurrently under planning with a tentative goal of releasing Qt 6.0 in late 2020.
