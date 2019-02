The Qt Company has announced the alpha release of the forthcoming Qt 5.13 tool-kit.Qt 5.13 is slated for release in May and is another Qt5 feature release ahead of the transition to Qt6 planned for late 2020.Qt 5.13 on the feature front has WebAssembly support as a technical preview , various QML enhancements, a SplitView for Qt Quick Controls 2, Qt 3D now supports importing/exporting OpenGL texture handles, the Qt Wayland Compositor adds the wp_viewporter protocol and linux-dmabuf-unstable-v1, web notifications API support within Qt WebEngine, Qt Lottie is a technology preview module, and various Qt for Automation additions. The Qt Lottie is for rendering Lottie web animations within Qt. Lottie is a mobile library for rendering Adobe After Effects animations on iOS/Android.Qt Canvas 3D meanwhile is removed with Qt 5.13. Qt 5.13 Alpha also has not added the QTelemetry opt-in anonymous data tracking that's been talked about and worked on in recent months.More details on today's Qt 5.13 Alpha release via the Qt blog . Qt 5.13.0 should be out before the end of May and the first of the betas is expected to take place before the end of February.