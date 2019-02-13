The Qt Company has announced the alpha release of the forthcoming Qt 5.13 tool-kit.
Qt 5.13 is slated for release in May and is another Qt5 feature release ahead of the transition to Qt6 planned for late 2020.
Qt 5.13 on the feature front has WebAssembly support as a technical preview, various QML enhancements, a SplitView for Qt Quick Controls 2, Qt 3D now supports importing/exporting OpenGL texture handles, the Qt Wayland Compositor adds the wp_viewporter protocol and linux-dmabuf-unstable-v1, web notifications API support within Qt WebEngine, Qt Lottie is a technology preview module, and various Qt for Automation additions. The Qt Lottie is for rendering Lottie web animations within Qt. Lottie is a mobile library for rendering Adobe After Effects animations on iOS/Android.
Qt Canvas 3D meanwhile is removed with Qt 5.13. Qt 5.13 Alpha also has not added the QTelemetry opt-in anonymous data tracking that's been talked about and worked on in recent months.
More details on today's Qt 5.13 Alpha release via the Qt blog. Qt 5.13.0 should be out before the end of May and the first of the betas is expected to take place before the end of February.
