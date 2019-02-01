Qt 5.12 was released in early December as the latest Long-Term Support release for the Qt5 tool-kit. Out today is the first point release that contains hundreds of fixes.
Qt 5.12.1 LTS has nearly three-hundred bug fixes. The fixes in this point release range from animated GIFs not rendering correctly to Wayland client flickering when running with NVIDIA graphics. But there are a ton of fixes all over the place with this first 5.12 LTS update. A complete list of the fixes can be found here.
More details on the Qt 5.12.1 release can be found via the Qt blog.
Qt 5.13 meanwhile is under development as the next six-month feature release of the Qt5 tool-kit due out around May. Qt6 is also expected to begin taking shape this year and the tentative plans for Qt 6.0.0 put it at the end of 2020.
Add A Comment