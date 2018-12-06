Qt 5.12 Released With Many Improvements, Joined By Qt Creator 4.8
The Qt Company began shipping Qt 5.12 this morning as their latest long-term support version of the Qt5 tool-kit while also shipping Qt Creator 4.8 as their C++ focused integrated development environment.

Qt 5.12 LTS is packing an updated Qt WebEngine, ECMAScript 7 support for QML, Qt 3D performance improvements, OpenGL ES 3.1 support in Qt 3D, Qt Wayland support for new protocols, full support for Qt Remote Objects, full support for the Qt WebGL Streaming Plugin, full support for Qt for Python, the second technology preview of Qt for WebAssembly, and tons of other enhancements. There's pretty much something for everyone in this release.

If you stick only to Qt LTS point releases, Qt 5.12 has over two thousand bug fixes since Qt 5.9 series or a reported five thousand bug fixes since Qt 5.6. Qt 5.12 will be supported for a period of three years. More details over on the Qt blog.

Qt Creator 4.8 is also out today with experimental Language Server Protocol support to expand the programming language cover by this IDE, updated the Clang code model against LLVM 7.0, various debugging improvements, and a variety of other enhancements.
