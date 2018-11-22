Qt 5.12 Release Candidate Available, Final Coming In Early December
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 22 November 2018 at 09:10 AM EST. 5 Comments
As likely the last development milestone before officially releasing Qt 5.12 LTS, the release candidate was issued this morning.

The Qt 5.12 Release Candidate is now available for last-minute testing. The Qt 5.12 RC release has many documentation updates, several bug/regression fixes, and other maintenance items taken care of. Details on today's release candidate can be found via the mailing list.

This is the last planned test release by The Qt Company. They will only be resorting to a Qt 5.12 RC2 if absolutely necessary should some jarring bugs be found in this test release. Their goal is to officially release Qt 5.12.0 in early December.

Qt 5.12 brings several network improvements, Qt QML support for ECMAScript 7, updated Qt WebEngine to Chromium 69, an extension interface for the Qt Virtual Keyboard, Qt 3D support for OpenGL ES 3.1, Qt 3D performance improvements, Qt Wayland now supports XDG-Shell stable and XDG Decoration Unstable V1, full support for Qt Remote Objects, and full support for the Qt WebGL Streaming Plugin. More details on the many changes to Qt 5.12 via this Qt Wiki page.
