Qt 5.12 On Track For Releasing Next Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 30 November 2018 at 03:33 AM EST. 2 Comments
Released yesterday was Qt 5.12 RC2 while on track for next week is the official release of this tool-kit under its latest long-term support banner.

Qt 5.12 RC2 is now available for testing with the very latest fixes for the Qt5 tool-kit. There are not any new features with being well past the feature freeze. The latest fixes to land include addressing build errors against OpenSSL 1.1, a potential crash when reloading forms, and other problems.

The brief details are outlined on the mailing list. The prominent Qt 5.12 LTS changes are outlined in our earlier articles.

As of now they are planning on releasing next Wednesday (5 December) which isn't far off from their original goal of shipping today and much better than some of the past Qt5 release delays.
