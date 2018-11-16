As part of The Qt Company's ongoing improvements to their tool-kit and with Qt 5.12 being an LTS release, this cycle they focused a lot on improving the performance.
Qt 5.12 LTS will be releasing in the next few weeks and as part of their performance push they have been working to lowering the memory consumption of the QML engine. The QML data structures have been optimized to reduce their size and better handling around cached objects.
Qt 5.12 is also bringing better JavaScript performance thanks to the new pipeline in QML originally introduced in Qt 5.11. The JavaScript speed-ups for Qt compared to older Qt5 releases is quite staggering while the overall performance compared to Qt 5.9 LTS is about 21%.
Qt Quick should also be faster in Qt 5.12 among other performance work that was outlined today by Lars Knoll in a blog post on qt.io. Qt 5.12.0 should be shipping at the very end of November or in early December with the performance work plus an updated WebEngine, QtWayland additions, full support for the WebGL streaming plug-in, ECMAScript 7 support, Qt Remote Objects, Qt 3D support for OpenGL ES 3.1, and much more.
