The latest project making use of the recently open-sourced MoltenVK that maps Vulkan atop Apple's Metal graphics API for execution on macOS/iOS is now the Qt5 tool-kit.
The Qt 5.12 tool-kit coming out later this year will feature experimental Vulkan support thanks to this MoltenVK library for allowing Vulkan support on Apple platforms. MoltenVK was open-sourced back in February and Valve can be thanked for their private arrangement in getting this Vulkan-on-Metal translation layer open-sourced.
More details on the forthcoming experimental Vulkan macOS support for Qt can be found via today's Qt blog post.
