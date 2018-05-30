Qt 5.12 To Support Vulkan On macOS Via MoltenVK
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 30 May 2018 at 06:05 AM EDT. 2 Comments
The latest project making use of the recently open-sourced MoltenVK that maps Vulkan atop Apple's Metal graphics API for execution on macOS/iOS is now the Qt5 tool-kit.

The Qt 5.12 tool-kit coming out later this year will feature experimental Vulkan support thanks to this MoltenVK library for allowing Vulkan support on Apple platforms. MoltenVK was open-sourced back in February and Valve can be thanked for their private arrangement in getting this Vulkan-on-Metal translation layer open-sourced.

More details on the forthcoming experimental Vulkan macOS support for Qt can be found via today's Qt blog post.
