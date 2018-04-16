With Qt 5.11 already due to ship at the end of next month, Qt developers have begun discussing the follow-on Qt 5.12 release to ship in late 2018.
Qt Release Manager Jani Heikkinen has been structuring the Qt 5.12 schedule. At this point the tentative soft branching is in the middle of August, the Qt 5.12 feature freeze would be around 20 August, and the final release would be planned for the end of November.
But quite a change with Qt 5.12 would be stopping the alpha/beta releases and to instead just ship "snapshots" until they are ready for the release candidate(s). Jani laid out the proposal for these changes a few days ago on the mailing list.
In the days since, other Qt developers have mostly expressed their displeasure for the proposed changed of dropping the "alpha" or "beta" tags from the cycle. They fear there will be less testing by users if they are simply referred to as "snapshots" and don't set the expectations correctly about the stage of development. But the developers tend to agree that moving to more frequent snapshots/test-releases could be of benefit.
So we'll see how their release naming plays out for Qt 5.12, but long story short if all goes well you can expect another Qt5 tool-kit update in the month prior to Christmas.
2 Comments