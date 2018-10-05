Qt 5.12 Beta Released With Better Performance, Input & UI Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 5 October 2018 at 05:27 AM EDT.
The Qt Company has announced the immediate availability of the Qt 5.12 beta.

Qt 5.12 is another hearty update with OpenGL ES 3.1 renderer support inside Qt 3D, the Qt Wayland compositor now supporting XDG-Shell stable and various other protocols, a variety of performance improvements, ECMAScript 7 support inside QML JavaScript, an extension interface to the Qt Virtual Keyboard, full support for Qt Remote Objects, an updated Qt WebEngine, various input improvements, and countless other refinements.

On the performance front, making Qt faster while also lowering memory consumption were key areas for Qt 5.12. In particular, Qt 5.12 is going to be the latest Qt5 Long-Term Support (LTS) release where it will be supported for three years and optionally longer with an extended support agreement through The Qt Company. Due to many enterprises relying upon Qt LTS releases, ensuring great performance was a big focus for the 5.12 cycle.

Those wanting to learn more about today's Qt 5.12 LTS beta release can do so via the lengthy write-up just posted to blog.qt.io. The Qt 5.12 cycle is currently running a bit behind schedule. The plan had been to ship Qt 5.12.0 by the end of November so we'll see if they can still manage that otherwise it will slip into December or potentially even January given the release struggles around the holidays and wanting to ensure this LTS release is in great shape for Qt customers.
