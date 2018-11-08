The Qt Company has announced the release of Qt 5.12 Beta 4 as the final beta release for this upcoming LTS tool-kit update.
Qt 5.12 Beta 4 is arriving just two days late, which still provides for hope of closely meeting the planned release target of Qt 5.12.0 as 29 November, but long story short this Qt tool-kit update should be shipping at the end of November or early December.
There still are release blocker bugs to address but many fixes are included as part of Qt 5.12 Beta 4, as outlined in this morning's mailing list post.
Qt 5.12 is bringing various network improvements, Qt QML support for ECMAScript 7, updated Qt WebEngine against Chromium 69, an extension interface for the Qt Virtual Keyboard, Qt 3D support for OpenGL ES 3.1, Qt 3D performance improvements, Qt Wayland now supports XDG-Shell stable and XDG Decoration Unstable V1, full support for Qt Remote Objects, and full support for the Qt WebGL Streaming Plugin. More details on the many changes to Qt 5.12 via this Wiki page.
