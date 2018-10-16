Qt 5.12 Beta 2 Brings Many Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 16 October 2018 at 06:57 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Just two weeks after the Qt 5.12 beta release, a second beta is now available for testing of this forthcoming tool-kit update.

The Qt 5.12 Beta 2 update is made up of bug fixes with changes ranging from build fixes for different platforms to disabling mouse tracking by default within the QtWebGLPlugin to fixed Ozone platform detection. There are more than 200 changes to Qt 5.12 that have been queued over the past two weeks.

The complete list of the 200+ changes that are mostly fixes in Qt 5.12 Beta 2 can be found via today's release announcement with the attached change-log.

Qt 5.12 overall brings OpenGL ES 3.1 renderer support inside Qt 3D, the Qt Wayland compositor now supporting XDG-Shell stable and various other protocols, ECMAScript 7 support for QML, an extension interface to the Qt Virtual Keyboard, full support for Qt Remote Objects, an updated Qt WebEngine, various input improvements, and countless other refinements and performance enhancements.

While Qt 5.12 Beta 1 was released a half-month late, Qt 5.12 Beta 2 is out on time. They are planning for their string freeze this week and the third/final beta later this month. If all goes well, Qt 5.12 will be out either at the very end of November per the original schedule or most likely sometime in December.
