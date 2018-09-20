Qt 5.11.2 Released With ~800 Changes, 250+ Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 20 September 2018 at 09:03 AM EDT. Add A Comment
QT --
Since the June release of Qt 5.11.1 on the 5.11 branch there has been more than 800 changes and 250 bug fixes that made it into Qt 5.11.2 as the next point release.

Qt 5.11.2 is out today as the newest bug/security fix release. The release has many bug fixes, various code improvements, a number of QtWayland QPA plug-in fixes, support for building QtWayland on macOS (why?), some QtCore regression fixes, updating SQLite against v3.24, build system work, and other mostly minor changes.

There is no real feature work in Qt 5.11.2 with those changes happening for Qt 5.12, which was promoted to alpha earlier this week and will debut as stable around the end of the year.

Details on Qt 5.11.2 via the Qt Blog.

Also out today from The Qt Company is Qt Creator 4.7.1 with various fixes to this Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Qt News
Qt 5.12 Alpha Released With OpenGL ES 3.1 Renderer, Several Wayland Improvements
Qt 3D Studio 2.1 Beta Released With Various Improvements
What Build System Should Qt 6 Use?
Qt Creator 4.7 Released With Clang Code Model Turned On By Default
Qt Creator 4.7 IDE Is Around The Corner After Today's RC
Qt 3D Studio 2.0 Officially Released, Qt Design Studio Announced For UI Designers
Popular News This Week
AMD Contributes 8.5x More Code To The Linux Kernel Than NVIDIA, But Intel Still Leads
Some Linux Gamers Using Wine/DXVK To Play Blizzard's Overwatch Banned - Updated
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
Intel Releases New BSD-Licensed Open-Source Firmware Implementation
The Linux Kernel Has Grown By 225k Lines of Code So Far This Year From 3.3k Developers