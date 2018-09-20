Since the June release of Qt 5.11.1 on the 5.11 branch there has been more than 800 changes and 250 bug fixes that made it into Qt 5.11.2 as the next point release.
Qt 5.11.2 is out today as the newest bug/security fix release. The release has many bug fixes, various code improvements, a number of QtWayland QPA plug-in fixes, support for building QtWayland on macOS (why?), some QtCore regression fixes, updating SQLite against v3.24, build system work, and other mostly minor changes.
There is no real feature work in Qt 5.11.2 with those changes happening for Qt 5.12, which was promoted to alpha earlier this week and will debut as stable around the end of the year.
Details on Qt 5.11.2 via the Qt Blog.
Also out today from The Qt Company is Qt Creator 4.7.1 with various fixes to this Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment.
