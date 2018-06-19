Qt 5.11 was released just under one month ago while debuting today is the first point release with over 150 bug fixes.
Qt 5.11.1 is strictly a maintenance release with no new features but a focus on bug fixing. Over 150 bugs have been fixed in this first point release and more than 700 changes in total since Qt 5.11 was released towards the end of May. No major changes in particular stand out but just the usual smothering of fixes all over the place for this widely-used, cross-platform toolkit.
While Qt 5.11.1 came out quite quickly, the next point release as Qt 5.11.2 isn't expected until September. Qt 5.12 meanwhile is the next feature release under development for debut later in the year.
More details on Qt 5.11.1 via today's announcement.
