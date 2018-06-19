Qt 5.11.1 Released With 150+ Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 19 June 2018 at 08:30 AM EDT. 2 Comments
QT --
Qt 5.11 was released just under one month ago while debuting today is the first point release with over 150 bug fixes.

Qt 5.11.1 is strictly a maintenance release with no new features but a focus on bug fixing. Over 150 bugs have been fixed in this first point release and more than 700 changes in total since Qt 5.11 was released towards the end of May. No major changes in particular stand out but just the usual smothering of fixes all over the place for this widely-used, cross-platform toolkit.

While Qt 5.11.1 came out quite quickly, the next point release as Qt 5.11.2 isn't expected until September. Qt 5.12 meanwhile is the next feature release under development for debut later in the year.

More details on Qt 5.11.1 via today's announcement.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Qt News
Qt 3D Studio 2.0 RC2 Released For This 2D/3D UI Designer
Qt 6.0 Might Be Coming After Qt 5.14, Could Depend Upon C++17
Qt For Python 5.11 Released As The First Official Build
Qt 5.9.6 + Qt Creator 4.6.2 Released
Qt Creator 4.7 Enters Beta, Uses Clang Code Model By Default
Qt 5.12 To Support Vulkan On macOS Via MoltenVK
Popular News This Week
Soon It Might Be Possible To Finally Have A Nice ARM-Powered Linux Laptop
CVE-2018-3665: Lazy State Save/Restore As The Latest CPU Speculative Execution Issue
Fedora 29 To Fully Embrace The FreeDesktop.org Boot Loader Specification
Some Of The Early Ideas For Intel's New FreeBSD Improvement Effort
Nouveau NV50 Gets Patches To Help Dolphin Emulator By As Much As ~50%
Features That Didn't Make It For The Mainline Linux 4.18 Kernel