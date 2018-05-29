The Many Wayland Improvements In Qt 5.11
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 29 May 2018 at 08:16 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Released one week ago was the big Qt 5.11 tool-kit update. While there is a lot of new and improved functionality, not receiving much attention until now are all of the Wayland platform support improvements in this latest half-year Qt5 update.

The Qt Company's Johan Helsing has put out a blog post detailing some of the Wayland enhancements to find with Qt 5.11.
The big ticket Wayland improvements include key composition support, Qt Wayland being found within the official release binaries rather than needing to build it yourself, support for falling back to X11 if Wayland is not available, better HiDPI scaling support, and other improvements.

On the way for Qt 5.12 at the end of the year is improvements for handling state changes like window resizing and maximizing, better XDG Shell v6 coverage, and new shell integration for XDG Shell stable.

More details on these Qt Wayland 2018 improvements via blog.qt.io.
