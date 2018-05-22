Qt 5.11 Released With A Big Arsenal Of Updates
The Qt Company has managed to release Qt 5.11 one week ahead of schedule compared to its original road-map, which is quite a feat considering some of the past Qt5 release delays. Beyond that, Qt 5.11.0 is offering a big slab of improvements.

Of the many updates queued in Qt 5.11 over the past half-year are Unicode 10 support in the relevant components, the Qt QML compiler pipeline has been completely rewritten, a new and much faster byte code interpreter for QML has also been introduced along with a new hot-spot JIT, improved SIMD support for Qt 3D, an experimental turn-by-turn navigation API for Qt Location, updated Qt WebEngine against Google's Chromium 65, much improved EGLFS support, and a lot more as outlined via the Qt Wiki.

More details on the just-released Qt 5.11 tool-kit can be found via blog.qt.io.

Onward to Qt 5.12!
