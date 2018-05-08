Qt 5.11 Release Candidate Arrives, Final Release May Come Early
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 8 May 2018 at 06:37 AM EDT. 3 Comments
While there have been several Qt5 tool-kit releases where they have arrived late, the upcoming Qt 5.11 might be released one week ahead of schedule.

The Qt Company today announced the Qt 5.11 release candidate. Their new target for the actual release is 22 May and they might forego doing a second release candidate if testing pans out well for this RC1 release.

Originally they were planning to release Qt 5.11.0 on 31 May, but hitting the release candidate stage one week early, they are looking to in turn ship this half-year tool-kit update early.

Qt 5.11 has a number of Qt Quick improvements, improved SIMD support for Qt 3D, updated Qt WebEngine, better Linux printing support, many improvements to the EGLFS support, Qt Remote Objects and Qt WebGL Streaming technology previews, and various other improvements.
