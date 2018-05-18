The Qt Company is hoping to be able to release the Qt 5.11 tool-kit in just a few days.
Developers working on Qt 5.11 are striving still to release this half-year tool-kit update ahead of schedule on Tuesday, 22 May, rather than the following week as originally was planned.
Due to outstanding bugs, a second release candidate was warranted and it was made available today with the latest fixes.
Changes in Qt 5.11 include Unicode 10 support, the Qt QML compiler pipeline has been completely rewritten, a new and much faster byte code interpreter for QML has also been introduced along with a new hotspot JIT, improved SIMD support for Qt 3D, an experimental turn-by-turn navigation API for Qt Location, updated Qt WebEngine against Chromium 65, much improved EGLFS support, and a wide variety of other improvements.
A nearly complete list of the prominent changes coming for Qt 5.11 can be found via the Qt Wiki.
