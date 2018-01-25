While it feels like Qt 5.10 was just released a short time ago, the scheduled feature freeze and branching for Qt 5.11 is imminent.
Release manager Jani Heikkinen at The Qt Company announced today the soft branching of "5.11" from their "dev" branch. The hard feature freeze for Qt 5.11 is next week on 31 January. Features that don't get merged in time will be delayed to Qt 5.12.
Following the final branching, the Qt 5.11 Alpha is expected on 21 February, Qt 5.11 Beta on 21 March, and the official release of Qt 5.11.0 to happen around 31 May.
Qt 5.11 has been working on Wayland support improvements, continued updates to Qt WebEngine, and other work. We'll have a Qt 5.11 feature overview after the freeze is fully in effect.
