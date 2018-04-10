The third beta of the upcoming Qt 5.11 tool-kit release is now available and it shouldn't be much longer before the release candidate is christened.
There may be a furth and final beta release next week, but they hope to be able to still issue a release candidate in May followed by the official Qt 5.11.0 release at the end of May. Today's third beta release clears out many bugs while still there are about one dozen bugs preventing the RC1 release. Those remaining bugs range from a QML byte code interpreter crash to the mouse area getting stuck in a pressed state on iOS.
Qt 5.11 is another half-year update to the Qt5 tool-kit with some of the changes that were worked on include a rewritten Qt QML compiler pipeline, various Qt Quick Controls 2 support, improved SIMD for Qt 3D, updated Qt WebEngine, more advanced Linux printing options with CUPS, several EGLFS platform improvements, and a range of other tooling changes.
More details on today's Qt 5.11 Beta 3 release via the release announcement.
