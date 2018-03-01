Qt 5.11 Beta Rolls Out, Multiple Betas Expected
1 March 2018
It's been just one week since Qt 5.11 Alpha shipped while today The Qt Company released Qt 5.11 Beta 1.

Traditionally the Qt betas don't come this quick after an alpha release, but this time around they are planning multiple betas and to be shipping out new betas every week or two. With having multiple Beta releases they hope it will be easier for users to test and provide feedback. Once sufficient quality is reached, the Qt 5.11 Release Candidate will then be tagged. Qt developers are still hoping to have the official Qt 5.11.0 release out by the end of May.

See the earlier article to learn about some of the features coming for Qt 5.11. Past 5.11, The Qt Company has rather grand plans for 2018.

Download information for today's Qt 5.11 beta release via the Qt blog.
