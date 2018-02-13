Qt 5.10.1 Ships With More Than 300 Bug Fixes
The Qt Company has announced the availability of Qt 5.10.1, the first bug-fix release to Qt 5.10 that shipped back in December.

In the approximately two months since Qt 5.10.0, today's point release has more than 300 bug fixes and around 1,400 changes in total over the previous release.

There is a few Wayland fixes, some Android changes, and many QML bug fixes among other corrections. More details on the hundreds of fixes to Qt 5.10.1 can be found via today's release announcement.

Qt Creator 4.5.1 is also now available as the latest point release to this Qt/C++ integrated development environment.

Qt 5.11 meanwhile is expected for release at the end of May as the next tool-kit feature release. The Qt 5.11 alpha is due out later this month.
