Qt 5.10 Released Along With Qt Creator 4.5
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 7 December 2017 at 06:31 AM EST. Add A Comment
QT --
Qt 5.10 is now officially out as the half-year update to the Qt5 tool-kit.

Qt 5.10 is arriving just a few days late and is a big feature update. Qt 5.10 features many improvements to Qt Quick and QML, initial Vulkan support, support for streaming Qt UIs to WebGL-enabled browsers, OpenGL ES improvements, new functionality in Qt 3D, a new QRandomGenerator as a "high quality" RNG, OpenSSL 1.1 support in Qt Network, embedded improvements, updated Qt WebEngine, and Qt Network Authentication for OAuth/OAuth2 support and Qt Speech for text-to-speech capabilities. There's a whole lot more as well.

Qt 5.10 release details can be found via this blog post by Lars Knoll where he also goes in to talk about the recently released Qt 3D Studio 1.0.

Qt Creator 5.5 was also released today as their Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment. Qt Creator 4.5 features improvements in its CMake support, better Android support, and a variety of other improvements.
