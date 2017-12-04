Qt 5.10 RC3 Released, Qt 5.10 Now Expected This Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 4 December 2017 at 05:53 AM EST. Add A Comment
Mesa 17.3 isn't the only thing running behind schedule but also out today is Qt 5.10-RC3 after this tool-kit release failed to ship last month.

Last week marked a late 5.10 release candidate but The Qt Company expressed hope in still shipping Qt 5.10.0 on 30 November.

That official release failed to materialize but today Qt's Jani Heikkinen announced this extra release candidate and he believes the company will be ready to officially rollout this toolkit update on Thursday, 7 December. There still may be some bugs in Qt 5.10.0, but they expect to followup quickly with Qt 5.10.1.

Qt 5.10 brings initial Vulkan helpers/enablers, Qt Network OpenSSL 1.1 support, a tech preview of a skeletal animation system for Qt 3D, updated Qt WebEngine, and a variety of other enhancements. New Qt5 modules are Qt Network Authentication for OAuth/OAuth2 support and Qt Speech for text-to-speech capabilities.
